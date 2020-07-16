IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 15

Polish coking coal miner Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa (JSW) is looking for financial aid to support operations badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said on Wednesday July 15.

Part of the Nchanga copper mine in Zambia collapsed during the morning of July 15, as operator Konkola Copper Mines had earlier predicted that it would.

China’s worst flooding in 20 years is taking its toll on the domestic ferrous supply chain from steelmaking raw materials all the way through to finished steel products.

Fastmarkets has settled the benchmark premium for the supply of aluminium to main Japanese ports (MJP) in the third quarter of 2020 at $75-79 per tonne over the London Metal Exchange cash price.

The provincial government of Yunnan, China, has announced details of incentives for companies that purchase base metal products.