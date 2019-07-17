IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 16

United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday July 15 aimed at maximizing the use of American-made products and materials, the third pillar of his “Buy American, Hire American” plans.

The London Metal Exchange will list Huayou’s cobalt cut cathodes with immediate effect, it announced in a note to members on July 16.



Rio Tinto’s mined copper production fell by 13% year on year in April-June 2019 due to lower production from its Escondida and Kennecott projects, reflective of lower grades, the company said on July 16.

Chinese flake graphite export prices will face headwinds in the near term due to a slowdown in its traditional downstream supply chain and a surge of imported materials, delegates said on the sidelines of an industry conference in Qiandaohu, China, on July 11-12.

Ferro-Alloys Resources, the vanadium mining and processing company based in Kazakhstan, increased its output of vanadium pentoxide in the first half of this year to 71.5 tonnes, it said in a press release on Tuesday.