IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 16

The United States Federal Circuit on Wednesday July 15 decided to reverse the US Department of Commerce’s decision to collapse three Taiwanese steelmakers to calculate a combined anti-dumping margin for certain corrosion-resistant steel products (CORE), according to public documents.

Russian multi-metal miner Nornickel’s newly-established environmental working group has begun work to tackle the significant fallout from a series of recent ecological disasters, the company said on July 16.

China’s domestic stainless steel prices continued to rise over the past week on low inventory levels and high production costs. Meanwhile, export prices were flat amid sparse trading.

Car and motorcycle maker BMW Group has signed a €2 billion ($2.28 billion) contract with Swedish battery maker Northvolt to secure a stable supply of battery cells for its fleet of electric vehicles (EVs), the German company said on July 16.

The United States’ imports of steelmaking raw materials increased by 16.1% sequentially in May after slipping in April, with an uptick in flows of pig iron offsetting declines in those of ferrous scrap and direct-reduced iron (DRI), according to the latest US Census Bureau figures.