IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 18

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing will launch US dollar-denominated London Metal Mini Futures for six base metals starting Monday August 5, the exchange said recently.

Nickel’s three-month price on the London Metal Exchange continued its rally throughout afternoon trading on Thursday July 18, closing just below $15,000 per tonne amid a continued flurry of technical buying and a seven-year low in LME stocks.

Turkey’s Kar Madencilik has started producing primary pure magnesium metal (grade min 99.95%) at a smelter rented from Esan Eczacibasi, now called Kar Magnesium Smelter.

Aluminium producer Alcoa reported a net loss of $402 million in its 2019 second quarter results on July 17.

China’s 10 biggest copper smelters have set a treatment and refining charge purchase price floor of $55 per tonne/5.5 cents per lb for the third quarter of this year, sources close to the matter told Fastmarkets on Thursday.