IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 2

European importers of long steel and hot-rolled coil have claimed that this week’s definitive decision in the EU steel imports safeguard case review ignored the interests of independent buyers and focused protection only on steelmakers, market sources told Fastmarkets on Wednesday July 1.

Chilean copper miner Antofagasta has agreed to supply major Chinese smelters Tongling Nonferrous and Jiangxi Copper with copper concentrates in the first half of 2021, Fastmarkets understands.

An accident interrupted operations at one of the coking coal mines operated in Poland by Jastrzebska Spólka Weglowa (JSW), the company said on July 2.

Hebei Steel, China’s second-largest steel mill, has finalized its purchase price for July-delivery silico-manganese at 6,500 yuan ($920) per tonne, market participants told Fastmarkets on July 2.

China imported more than double the volume of cobalt metal in May compared with the same period last year due to arbitrage opportunities, according to market sources.