IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 20

Steel products output in Ukraine reduced by 4.6% year on year in January-June 2020 to 9.03 million tonnes, according to a report published by national steel union Ukrmetallurgprom on Thursday July 16.

Brazilian copper and brass products manufacturer Termomecanica is set to take its internationalization plans further and to increase the focus on its recent investment in the aluminium business, while its chief executive officer of 22 years hands over to its former industrial operations director.

Mexico’s federal government will not cancel a $200 million debt owed to public authorities if Grupo Villacero goes ahead with the acquisition of domestic steelmaker Altos Hornos de México (Ahmsa), Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a press conference on Friday July 17.

Cobalt metal is trading at the time of publication in mid-July at prices around an 11-month low since breaking through a price floor just above $15 per lb that had been set in December 2019.

Low and high-grade manganese ore prices in the Chinese seaborne market continued to extend losses in the week to July 17, despite the fact that the lower-than-expected offer prices for August shipments provoked improved liquidity, Fastmarkets understands.