IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 21

Two separate strikes at ArcelorMittal steelworks in northern Spain have had little or no impact on output, the company said on July 21.

Maersk Line, the world’s biggest shipping line by cargo capacity, will stop handling scrap cargoes destined for mainland China and Hong Kong due to policy uncertainties, it said on Friday July 17.

The European spot ferro-silicon market, which has been falling since March, appears to have found a floor due to near-term supply worries with production cuts and reduced export offers into Europe supporting offer prices, trade sources told Fastmarkets.

The West Australia-based miner South32 has reported a 3% year-on-year dip in its manganese ore production in its full 2020 financial year as of June 30, the miner said on Monday July 20.

Ferrous scrap prices in Mexico fell this week amid a weak steel market performance and increasing inventories, sources told Fastmarkets.