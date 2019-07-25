IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 24

While Vedanta cheered over South Africa’s recent court ruling against the Zambian government’s liquidation of its majority-owned Konkola Copper Mines, Zambian officials rebuked the decision and denied the enforceability of the foreign ruling that determines the future of the country’s largest copper smelting assets.

Market participants are referring to a zinc concentrates deal between miner Teck Resources and smelter Nyrstar as a European benchmark, aligning with deals at the same level in Asia.

The downward trend in automotive sales in the United States, Europe and China is weighing on aluminium suppliers, although its impact on Constellium NV has been modest, the company’s top executive said.

The dramatic shift in the dynamics of the lithium market over the past four years has changed business practices and increased demand for price transparency.

Major swings in the prices of both nickel and tin over the past month could presage similar moves across the base metals complex, reflecting the waning influence of the US-China trade war on the metals markets.