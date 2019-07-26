IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 25

The United States’ non-ferrous scrap export market was mixed through May, with year-to-date shipments of aluminium scrap rising while those of copper scrap fell versus the same period last year.

Even after US President Donald Trump reduced the Section 232 tariff applied to US imports of Turkish steel back to 25%, rebar shipments from that country are unlikely to make a splash in the US market, given declining domestic prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions, Fastmarkets understands.

Protests against the building of Southern Peru Copper Corp’s Tia Maria project are having a knock-on adverse effect on other copper miners in the region, which generates 9% of the world’s mined copper.

Eramet produced record half-year volumes of manganese ore and alloy in the first six months of 2019, the mining and metallurgical group said on Thursday July 25, adding that it was negatively affected by lower prices for manganese and nickel.

The London Metal Exchange has launched a consultation process on warehousing reforms that aims to attract higher stock levels, Matthew Chamberlain, the exchange’s chief executive officer, announced on July 25.

