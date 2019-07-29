IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 26

A former employee is suing Gerald Metals, Gerald Holdings and the chief executive officer of both companies for alleged fraud, negligent supervision and infliction of emotional distress related to their cobalt activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to court documents filed in the United States.

Chinese scrap buyers are preparing to apply for additional import quotas for the fourth quarter from early August, Fastmarkets has learned.

The London Metal Exchange’s proposed reform of its queue-based rent capping rule could provide support for European aluminium premiums.

Four major aluminium associations have called on Group of Seven leaders to take action on unfairly subsidized overcapacity and other market-distorting behavior that undermines the sustainable growth of the aluminium industry.

In the battery raw materials market, the cobalt sulfate discount narrowed against a weaker metal price. Battery-grade lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices also narrowed due to lower achieved prices and slow market activity, with the outlook pessimistic.

