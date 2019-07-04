IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 3

China will allow nine companies to import ferrous scrap in 2019, according to a notice seen by Fastmarkets MB this week.

Turkish authorities are considering whether to launch a trade defense case against imports of hot-rolled coil from the European Union, market sources told Fastmarkets.

The partially curtailed Aluminerie de Bécancour Inc (ABI) aluminium smelter in Quebec, Canada, will restart production later this month and return to its full 413,000-tonne-per-year capacity by the second quarter of 2020, Alcoa told Fastmarkets on Tuesday July 2.

Aggressive bidding has sent the free-market Fastmarkets MB bismuth price down by 4.1%, with little room for further declines, sources said.

Ample ferro-chrome supply in China and deteriorating sentiment precluded a June price rise, which some market participants had predicted amid long-running South African power constraints.

