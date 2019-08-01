IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 31

A fundamental industry that has always been a primary facilitator of global trade, shipping aims to be at the forefront of digital technology. This report explores initiatives at the Dutch Port of Rotterdam - Europe’s largest port by cargo tonnage - and how those connect with global trade.

India’s Directorate General of Trade Remedies has denied carrying out investigations that could result in safeguard duties being imposed on steel product imports into the country.

Japanese copper smelters have signed supply contracts for copper concentrate with treatment and refining charges of $68 per tonne/6.8 cents per lb, seven informed sources confirmed to Fastmarkets.

Dramatic inflows of lead stock into London Metal Exchange warehouses this week have challenged the market notion of physical tightness following a suspension at Nyrstar’s Port Pirie smelter, which has been cited as the key driver of a recent surge in the lead price.

Metinvest chief executive officer Yuriy Ryzhenkov discusses the challenges the company has overcome and the strategies for its future prosperity.

