IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 5

Chinese suppliers have already exhausted their annual quota for shipments into Europe of automotive-grade hot-dipped galvanized coil, just a few days after the start of the new quota period.

Base metals, other than nickel, closer lower on the London Metal Exchange on Friday July 5 in thin volumes after the release of weak macroeconomic data from the United States.

The price for vanadium pentoxide, minimum 98% vanadium, in warehouse Rotterdam fell to the lowest level since October 2017 due to weakness in the European ferro-vanadium market and aggressive offers from sellers.

Good supply continued to weigh the silicon export price, minimum 98.5% silicon, fob China, after suppliers cut offers further due to expectations that more declines will come in the short term amid ample supply.

Yunnan Tin Group (YTG) has begun negotiations for its potential incorporation into China Minmetals Corp, according to a notice released on June 17 by Shanghai-listed Yunnan Tin Co Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of YTG.