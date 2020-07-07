IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 6

A deadly border clash which began in the cold and windy highlands of Ladakh, in northeastern Kashmir, has spilled over into steel trading between China and India.

China’s infrastructure spending has aided the steel market’s recovery from the effects of Covid-19 shutdowns and is very likely to facilitate “a great prospective” for the consumption of steel and ferro-alloys used in infrastructure, delegates heard at Fastmarkets’ “Covid-19 and Asian ferro-alloys market” webinar on Tuesday June 30.

We are only a few days into the third quarter of 2020, but no benchmark premium has yet been set for the supply of aluminium ingots to Japan for the July-September period.

Codelco had demobilized staff and suspended construction at its El Teniente project in Chile to contain the rapidly spreading Covid-19 virus in the region, the company said on Saturday July 4.

Weak demand led Europe’s high-carbon ferro-chrome market to fall heavily in the week to Friday July 3, with many market participants concerned about when consumption would start to recover.