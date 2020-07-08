IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 7

Protests on July 7 halted road freight transportation in South Africa.

Steel plate prices in the United States weakened after the segment was hit by persistently slow end markets, and some mills were willing to capitulate in deal-making to book tonnage in the final days of the second quarter.

China has issued its ninth round of scrap metal import quotas for 2020, approving considerably larger volumes than in previous rounds at a time of persisting uncertainty surrounding the country’s move to rename certain non-ferrous scrap metal as renewable materials.

First Quantum Minerals is to resume production at its Cobre Panama copper project after Panama’s government lifted its Covid-19 suspension of operations at the site.

Demand for ammonium paratungstate (APT) in Europe and the United States is still struggling to recover from the effects of Covid-19 but prices might be approaching a floor, market sources told Fastmarkets.