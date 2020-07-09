IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 8

The recovery in Chinese steel consumption, especially that for rebar, has been “extraordinary,” while the downturn in the automotive sector may not necessarily mean stainless steel demand will decline this year, delegates heard at Fastmarkets’ Covid-19 and Asian ferro-alloys markets webinar on Tuesday June 30

African metal exporters are re-routing their cargoes to avoid the logistics problems created a nationwide strike by truck drivers in South Africa that started on Tuesday July 7.

Russian miner and smelter Nornickel has challenged a $2.1 billion bill issued by the country’s environmental watchdog on July 6 after a huge oil spill in May.

Fresh deals for third-quarter aluminium ingot supply to Japan have been concluded at $79 and $80 per tonne cif main Japanese ports (MJP), sources told Fastmarkets on July 8.

The recent resurgence of Covid-19 infections in Beijing is not expected to exert any significant impact on the domestic ferro-alloys market, delegates heard at Fastmarkets’ “Covid-19 and Asian ferro-alloys market” webinar on June 30.