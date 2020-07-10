IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from July 9

In light of the recent turmoil in the oil market, the Fastmarkets research team has closely examined the correlations between the price of oil and the prices for ferrous scrap and finished steel products, to discover nuanced relationships and their changes over time.

South Africa’s government has launched an investigation into how the supply of scrap metal has been affected by the challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and has banned scrap exports for a period of two months beginning July 3.

Trading house Traxys has agreed to a partnership with Alu Iberica, which consists of the La Coruña and Aviles aluminium smelters in Spain, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Fastmarkets.

The BMW Group has signed a five-year cobalt supply deal with Moroccan mining company Managem Group covering around one-fifth of its needs for its latest electric drive trains, the company said.

China’s Ganzhou Tungsten Association (GTA) has lowered both its tungsten concentrate and ammonium paratungstate (APT) price forecasts for July.