IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 1

Mining company Rio Tinto has apologized for destroying one of Australia’s oldest Aboriginal heritage sites in order to expand an iron ore project and said that it was urgently reviewing plans at other sites in the Juukan Gorge area.

Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and battery cell maker Northvolt have formed a joint venture to harness recycling synergies between their two industries, Northvolt said.

Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway’s largest asset manager because of activities at the Ramu NiCo mine in Papua-New Guinea, of which the East Asian company is the majority owner and operator.

Global manganese ore production contracted by 22% in April from March because of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the International Manganese Institute (IMnI).

European vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) and ferro-vanadium prices fell again last week due to suppliers continuing to lower their offers to secure limited spot business.