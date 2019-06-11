IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 10

Fastmarkets - a leading source of pricing information for the global commodity markets – announced on Monday June 10 that it has been selected by the London Metal Exchange as its partner to develop a lithium price benchmark. The partnership will promote the uptake of a transparent and representative global lithium price, the LME said on June 10.

Russian steelmaker Metalloinvest will build a terminal for the transfer of hot-briquetted iron and iron ore pellets at the port of Ust-Luga, the largest and deepest port on the Baltic Sea, in response to growing demand.

The development plans in place at Russian nickel producer Nornickel will not be adversely affected by the resignation last year of major shareholder Oleg Deripaska, company president Vladimir Potanin said.

The Chinese alumina market’s material supply has not been affected by the full production stop at Xinfa Group’s Jiaokou refinery and has shown no sign of tightness until now, sources told Fastmarkets.

The export price for ferro-vanadium in China rose for a second consecutive week in the latest assessment on June 6, tracking the strength seen in the country’s domestic market.

