IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 10

US sanctions against Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its Shanghai-based subsidiary, E-Sail Shipping Co, are unlikely to have an impact on steel freight costs, sources told Fastmarkets on June 10.

Carmakers Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Company have signed agreements that strengthen their global alliance in producing electric vehicles (EVs) and other commercial vehicles for customers in Europe and elsewhere, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday June 10.

Scrap metal cargoes shipped into China will be subject to a new set of inspection procedures from 2021, Fastmarkets has learned.

Chilean copper output rose by 2.6% year on year in April, with the country’s three top producers all reporting growth despite restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Vietnam’s Masan Resources has completed the acquisition of Germany’s HC Starck Group tungsten business, the tungsten miner confirmed to Fastmarkets on June 10.

