IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 11

GFG Alliance is to create its first “Greensteel” facility in Europe at its Liberty Steel facility in Galati, Romania, as part of its plan to become carbon neutral by 2030, the company said this week.

A deal for third-quarter aluminium ingot supply to Japan has been concluded at a premium of $68 per tonne cif main Japanese ports (MJP), sources told Fastmarkets on June 11 - a drop of 20% from a deal done last week.

Zambian blister copper producer Chambishi (CCS) has brought forward its 43-day maintenance plan after being hit by a furnace outage since early June, Fastmarkets understands.

A slew of extensive stimulus measures to boost the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic is unlikely to provide any immediate support to prices for cobalt and lithium in China, according to market participants.

Chinese vanadium price rises have increased the differential with the European vanadium market, sparking interest in import business in China, market sources told Fastmarkets.