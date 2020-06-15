IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 12

The European Commission (EC) has initiated an anti-subsidy investigation into hot-rolled coil imports from Turkey, it said on June 12.

A deal for third-quarter aluminium ingot supply to Japan has been concluded at a premium of $60 per tonne cif main Japanese ports (MJP), sources told Fastmarkets on June 12 - a drop of 29.4% from a deal done last week.

China’s output and sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) continued to increase month on month in May but figures are still down on an annual comparison, reflecting the sharply reduced subsidies.

Recent closures and restrictions at several furnaces that produce high-grade steel products across South Korea have worsened demand for imports of Japanese busheling scrap, market sources told Fastmarkets on June 12.

Battery-grade lithium compound prices were stable across all markets Fastmarkets assesses on Thursday June 11 due to very low buying activity.