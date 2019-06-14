IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 13

After China’s spot tungsten concentrate price fell below a level widely considered to be the break-even point for most producers in the country, many in the market had expected the price to bottom out. But the price has defied this expectation and continues on a downward trend, most recently reaching its lowest since July 2017.

China’s State Reserve Bureau (SRB) has carried out research into major Chinese tungsten miners’ products amid depressed spot activity in the domestic market and multiyear low prices, sources told Fastmarkets.

Workers in unions 1, 2 and 3 of Codelco’s Chuquicamata copper mine have rejected the company’s most recent contract offer and plan to go on strike from Friday June 14, Codelco said on Wednesday June 12.

Brazilian primary aluminium production declined for the 17th consecutive month on an annual basis during April 2019, data from national industry association Abal showed on June 12.

Italian flat stainless steelmaker Acciai Speciali Terni (AST) plans to increase its crude steel output to 1 million tonnes per year, up from 940,000 tpy, Italian steel trade union Fim-Cisl said on Thursday June 13.