IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 17

The European Commission (EC) has outlined plans to regulate access of foreign investors in the single market of the European Union, the commission said on its website on June 17.

European Aluminium has called on the European Commission (EC) to address the distorting effects of foreign subsidies in the European Union (EU) single market and said the region’s aluminium industry is buckling under the pressure of subsidized excess capacity from China.

At 5,500 meters above sea level, a team of four from a major Chinese zinc smelter was driving up a snowy mountain in the summer of 2018, on their way to the country’s largest known zinc-lead deposit - the Huoshaoyun deposit southwest of Hotan County in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Traxys North America is closing its lead, zinc and tin trading desk in the United States and laying off 10 employees, multiple market sources have told Fastmarkets.

The Tshipi Borwa manganese mine in South Africa has returned to 100% operations but logistical problems reduced sales volumes by 62.6% between March and May year on year, according to Jupiter Mines, which operates the mine.