IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 18

Chilean state-owned copper producer Codelco is running its Chuquicamata division at half capacity, due to strike action by three unions at the site in northern Chile.

GFG Alliance, the parent of Liberty Steel USA, is open to possible mergers, a top company executive told attendees during a keynote presentation at the Steel Success Strategies XXXIV conference in New York on Tuesday June 18.

Pala Investments will buy 100% of the remaining shares in Cobalt 27 for Canadian $501 million ($374 million), the companies said on June 18.

Production of battery materials, including cobalt sulfate and nickel sulfate, at Guangxi Yinyi Advanced Material will not be affected by the bankruptcy of its parent company, Yinyi Group, Fastmarkets understands.

Ferro-silicon prices in China were steady in the week ended June 14 with the release of a largely unchanged benchmark tender price, firm futures and tighter availability for prompt material providing support.