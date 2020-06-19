IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 18

Workers of Tata Steel’s Dutch operations have planned another strike during the night shift, which will affect the hot zone, the trade union FNV Metaal said on June 18.

Brazilian iron ore and metals producer Vale has scheduled the reopening of its Canada-based Voisey’s Bay nickel unit to early July, following the end of care and maintenance status into effect since March 16 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company said on June 18.

Glencore has embarked on a thorough review of the sustainability of its chrome facilities in South Africa in response to weak chrome prices and high electricity costs.

A resurgence of Covid-19 cases has triggered fresh lockdown measures in China and India, even as much of Europe opens up, threatening to disrupt mineral logistics.

Tesla has signed a three-year pricing deal with Japanese cell maker Panasonic relating to the manufacture and supply of lithium-ion battery cells at Tesla’s gigafactory in Nevada, in the United States, the electric vehicle (EV) maker disclosed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday June 16.