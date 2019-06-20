IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 19

The United States Secretary of Commerce has joined the growing chorus of voices questioning the current method of setting the US Midwest aluminium premium.

Chinese nickel premiums jumped to record highs, creating expectations that global premiums will follow them higher while metal is drawn to China from Europe.

Fastmarket MB’s assessment of the free-market in-warehouse bismuth price declined by 3.1% to levels not seen since 1997.

U.S. Steel Corp plans to idle two blast furnaces in the US and one in Europe as a result of “current market conditions,” the company announced in earnings guidance released after the close of markets on Tuesday June 18.

Ferro-tungsten prices hit a two-year low in Europe, and molybdenum prices failed to find support due to industrial action at Codelco and Molymet.