IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 19

Pig iron production at Tata Steel IJmuiden in the Netherlands was stopped on June 19, while the plant’s workers went on a 24-hour strike, sources told Fastmarkets.

The London Metal Exchange has fined warehouse operator Istim £30,000 ($37,120) for breaching clauses of its warehouse agreement, the exchange said in a notice to members on June 19.

The Attorney General of Switzerland has begun criminal investigations into Glencore’s business practices in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the company said on June 19.

Chinese spot nickel pig iron (NPI) prices fell slightly in the week to Friday June 19, with increased supply in the market outweighing rising raw material costs.

The Chinese domestic spot lithium price fell further on Thursday June 18 with thin downstream buying leading to more pressure and lower prices, while prices in the rest of the world kept flat, sources said.