IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 22

The dramatic consequences of the Covid-19-related lockdowns across Europe, and the corresponding shutdowns of industrial activities, have resulted in an enormous disruption to the supply chains across all sectors of the steel industry.

Chilean state-run copper producer Codelco has decided to halt all of its construction projects in the north of the country, including the underground phase of Chuquicamata, while the Covid-19 pandemic spreads across the region, the company said on Saturday June 20.

China’s electrolytic manganese flake export price maintained its one-year low on Friday June 19 on lower offers from traders amid sluggish overseas demand, sources said.

Weak end-user demand pushed the ammonium paratungstate (APT) price in Europe and the United States down by 4.5% in the week to June 19, sources said.



The UG2 chrome ore market dipped in the week to June 19 amid a lack of meaningful trading activity ahead of the release of July ferro-chrome tender prices, while spot Chinese ferro-chrome prices continued to show signs of softening.