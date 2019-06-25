IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 24

Koniambo Nickel SAS, 49%-owned by commodity firm Glencore, has evacuated and temporarily ceased production at its North Plant in New Caledonia following a leak at 6.22am local time on Monday June 24.

The United States Supreme Court has denied a request by the American Institute for International Steel (AIIS) to hear its case challenging the constitutionality of the Section 232 tariffs and quotas on imported steel implemented by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The ferro-tungsten market in Europe fell to a two-year low during the week ended Friday June 21 due to good spot availability and aggressive offers from suppliers looking to offload their material. Similarly, the European ammonium paratungstate market continued to retreat under pressure from cheaper offers in China and continuously weakening demand.

Nyrstar will write down the value of its zinc-copper-gold Myra Falls mine by an additional €30 million ($34.18 million), it said on June 22, bringing total 2018 impairment on assets to €130 million.

The benchmark for the supply of aluminium to main Japanese ports in the third quarter of 2019 has settled at a premium of $108 per tonne cif over the London Metal Exchange cash price.