IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 25

Striking workers have put all industrial action at Tata Steel IJmuiden on hold until Friday June 26 to negotiate with management, Dutch trade union FNV Metaal said this week.

Demand for copper in Europe is weak and economies are struggling to restart after coronavirus-related lockdowns, forcing copper producers to ship cathode to China instead.

Brazil’s largest flat steel producer, Usiminas, is to restructure its capital goods and engineering subsidiary to serve its core business after five years of sustained losses and unsuccessful divestment attempts.

Australian lithium miner Orocobre expects to sell a total of 1,600 tonnes of lithium carbonate from its flagship Olaroz mine during the June quarter, down around 36% from the prior quarter and 53% lower than a year ago, it said on June 25.

An explosion at Russia’s Wolfram Co JSC UZTM plant has temporarily halted tungsten production there, a source at the company told Fastmarkets.