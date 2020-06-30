IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 29

Mining company BHP Group and steel producer China Baowu Steel Group have completed their first iron ore trade on MineHub Technologies Inc’s blockchain-based platform.

Poor physical aluminium market conditions have forced people to store excess metal, pushing total aluminium stocks on the London Metal Exchange to more than 1.6 million tonnes.

Russian miner Nornickel has reported another industrial incident in the Norilsk region of Siberia - an overflow at the Talnakh concentrator, which the company said on Sunday June 28 presents “no threat of waste leakage.”

Covid-19 has exposed the overdependence and vulnerability in the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, which supports the development of other regional battery production hubs in the coming years, panellists said in a Fastmarkets webinar last week.

European spot prices for high-carbon ferro-manganese and silico-manganese have fallen by more than 7% in the past week, in line with soft demand and persistently lower ore prices, sources told Fastmarkets on June 29.