IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 30
Here are five Fastmarkets stories you might have missed on Tuesday June 30 that are worth another look.
The definitive decision in the European steel safeguard case review failed to adjust the level of quotas to collapsed demand following Covid-19 crisis and is a “deep disappointment,” European steel association Eurofer and European trade union IndustriAll said in a joint statement on June 30.
Chinese non-ferrous scrap importers largely stayed on the sidelines during June, with a lack of detail surrounding China’s renaming of certain scrap metal as renewable materials causing participants to refrain from making any purchases.
Solgold is set to take 100% control of its Ecuador copper-gold mine named Alpala, with the latest buy-out attempt from a company that holds a minority stake in the project, Fastmarkets understands.
A new anti-dumping case has been brought by the two dominant silicon metal producers in the United States, petitioning against silicon producers in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Malaysia and Kazakhstan.
China’s leading stainless steel producers - Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Tisco), Tsingshan Group and Baosteel - have all lowered their high-carbon ferro-chrome tender prices for July following a recent backswing in upstream chrome ore prices.