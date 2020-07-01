IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 30

The definitive decision in the European steel safeguard case review failed to adjust the level of quotas to collapsed demand following Covid-19 crisis and is a “deep disappointment,” European steel association Eurofer and European trade union IndustriAll said in a joint statement on June 30.

Chinese non-ferrous scrap importers largely stayed on the sidelines during June, with a lack of detail surrounding China’s renaming of certain scrap metal as renewable materials causing participants to refrain from making any purchases.

Solgold is set to take 100% control of its Ecuador copper-gold mine named Alpala, with the latest buy-out attempt from a company that holds a minority stake in the project, Fastmarkets understands.

A new anti-dumping case has been brought by the two dominant silicon metal producers in the United States, petitioning against silicon producers in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Iceland, Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

China’s leading stainless steel producers - Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Tisco), Tsingshan Group and Baosteel - have all lowered their high-carbon ferro-chrome tender prices for July following a recent backswing in upstream chrome ore prices.