IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 4

Workers of Tata Steel Netherlands have voted in favor of industrial action to protest planned redundancies, trade union FNV Metaal said on June 4.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a state of emergency after an accident at a plant operated by a subsidiary of top nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel) caused a leak of 20,000 tonnes of diesel oil into a river within the Arctic Circle.l

Katanga Mining has been taken private by Glencore International AG after shareholders voted overwhelming in favor of a definitive agreement to amalgamate the company with 836074 Yukon Inc, a wholly-owned Katanga subsidiary.

China’s imports of chrome ore increased significantly in April, in contrast to the slump in the manganese ore imports that same month - Fastmarkets examines the drivers behind the surge in imports and factors contributing to its divergence from the manganese market.

In the latest of multiple leadership changes within the past year at Ferroglobe, the struggling silicon producer said that two members of its board will step down.