IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 5

Nickel market analysts were resolutely bearish during a pricing panel at Fastmarkets’ seventh International Nickel conference in Amsterdam on Wednesday June 5, forecasting that the London Metal Exchange three-month nickel price is unlikely to breach $13,000 per tonne this year.

ArcelorMittal Italia, formerly known as Ilva, will lay off 1,395 workers at its plant in Taranto for a period of 13 weeks beginning in early July, the company said on Wednesday.

The global alumina market has become more sentiment-driven over the past year and knee-jerk reactions have become more common, market sources told Fastmarkets.

Voestalpine has blamed lower earnings during its 2018-19 financial year on an economic slowdown caused by trade wars between the United States, China and Europe, as well as Brexit, chairman Wolfgang Eder said.

The molybdenum markets have moved up on oxide tightness while the price range for ferro-vanadium has widened.

