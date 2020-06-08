IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 5

Vehicle production increased in Latin America during May, when compared with the all-time lows reported in April, but continued to represent a sharp year-on-year decrease while most plants remained closed or are just starting to reopen following Covid-related halts.

The first deal for aluminium cif main Japanese ports (MJP) for the third quarter has concluded at a premium of $85 per tonne, multiple market sources told Fastmarkets this week, but many expect cheaper deals to emerge.

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of regional supply chain security for critical materials like cobalt, the president and chief executive officer of First Cobalt said.

Australia has signed a preliminary deal to supply minerals such as lithium and zircon to India’s new energy sector.

Backlogged silicon buyers are only now taking metal they should have received many months ago, if not last year, under their annual contracts, multiple sources told Fastmarkets in the week to June 5.