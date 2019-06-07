IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from June 6

A potential global ban on internal combustion engines in 2030 could facilitate growth in nickel’s share of the electric vehicle battery market to 80%, Al Bedwell, of automotive intelligence provider LMC Automotive, said at the 7th International Nickel Conference on Thursday June 6.

A group of 17 Chinese refiners of ammonium paratungstate in Jiangxi have decided to cut production by 30% in June, with the restrictions to last no less than 15 days.

Global zinc and lead producer Nyrstar has declared force majeure on contracts to supply lead from its Port Pirie smelter in Australia, a company spokesperson said on June 6.

The downward trend in the cobalt sulfate market has paused but the price remains vulnerable amid weak sentiment in the market.

In steel, European steelmakers have called for the European Commission to review its decision to liberalize its import safeguard measures by increasing quota volumes by 5% each year, Fastmarkets has learned. Separately, Fastmarkets has heard that international metals group Liberty House is unlikely to bid for troubled UK long steel producer British Steel.