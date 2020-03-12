IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 11

The enlargement of the quarantine zone in Italy to a nationwide reach has already started to affect steel output, with at least two long steel mills announcing production stoppages, sources told Fastmarkets on March 11.

The first deal for second-quarter aluminium ingot supply to Japan has been concluded at a premium of $82 per tonne cif main Japanese ports (MJP), market sources told Fastmarkets on March 11.

Metal mining might not be the first thing that comes to mind when people think of green economics but Boliden chief executive officer Mikael Staffas thinks European lawmakers should pay heed to the industry while they begin to stake out policies designed to reduce carbon emissions on the continent.

Chinese stainless steel producer Tsingshan Group has lowered its ferro-chrome tender price for March delivery by 2.6% from the prior month, the move coming at a time when the domestic stainless steel market has been weakened by the outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV) in the country.

China-based minor metals producer Vital Materials has started to double production of germanium-based infrared lenses, the company told Fastmarkets.