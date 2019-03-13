IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 12

The development of the futures market in China has been a “double-edged sword” for the domestic ferro-silicon industry, leading to more flexibility for market participants and wilder price swings than prior to its existence, one speaker said at Fastmarkets’ Asian Ferro-alloys Conference in Hong Kong this week.

The London Metal Exchange is prepared for whatever outcome arises from the planned departure of the UK from the European Union, including a so-called “hard” Brexit, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday March 12.

Consolidation among copper-consuming companies is likely to continue and is being driven by an ever more competitive market for copper products, panelists at Fastmarkets’ International Copper conference in Amsterdam said on March 12.

Iron ore miner Vale has temporarily suspended port activities at its Guaíba Island Terminal in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro on orders of the Mangaratiba city government, it said on Monday March 11.

In the scrap sector, the United States’ aluminium and copper scrap export volumes to China (including Hong Kong) tumbled in 2018, hitting 14-year and 18-year lows respectively although overall exports of non-ferrous scrap rose year on year. Meanwhile, improved broad-based demand from global steelmakers significantly boosted US ferrous scrap exports last year, successfully offsetting lower annual shipments to Turkey.

