IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 12

Two more steel producers in Italy have stopped operations following the recent nationwide extension of the country’s coronavirus-related quarantine area, and more stoppages were expected, sources told Fastmarkets on March 12.

Ball Corporation is to acquire Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens, an aluminium aerosol packaging business, along with associated contracts and other related assets, it announced.

Stainless steel prices in China have plunged over the past week on growing inventory levels, although market participants were optimistic that domestic demand showed signs of improvement.

Hebei Steel, China’s second-largest steel mill, has set its purchase price for silico-manganese for March delivery at 5,900 yuan ($848) per tonne, market participants told Fastmarkets on March 12.

The United Kingdom government revealed plans to invest over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) on green transport, including £500 million for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure over the next five years, in its 2020 budget announcement on Wednesday March 11.