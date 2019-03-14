IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 13

Moves to enhance electronic trading on the London Metal Exchange are not a back-door attempt to close the ring, Europe’s last open outcry trading floor, the exchange’s chief executive officer said.

The Singapore Exchange has seen a “tremendous uptick” in iron ore futures trading activity due to supply concerns following the deadly breach at one of Vale’s tailings dams earlier this year.

Rusal’s aluminium shipments to the United States are unlikely to reach pre-sanction levels this year, but the Russian aluminium producer does plan an eventual return to those levels.

After the ferro-alloys industry gathered in Hong Kong this week for Fastmarkets’ Asian Ferro-alloys conference, our reporters presented 10 of the key things learned.

Further delays in Codelco’s restart of its Chuquicamata smelter and expectations that China will cut its value-added tax rate from May have prompted a small recovery in Chinese copper premiums, Fastmarkets has learned.

