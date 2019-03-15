IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 14

Metal trading funds and the metal commodities industry in general are increasingly focused on trading copper spreads and staying away from bets on outright price, panelists at the International Copper Conference said on Wednesday March 13.

At Fastmarkets’ 20th Asian Ferro-alloys conference in Hong Kong this week, our team polled delegates about their expectations for the ferro-alloys markets for the remainder of the first half year of 2019.

Exchanges have an important role to play in the growing push for the use of Environmental, Social and Governance criteria in investing, the London Metal Exchange’s chief executive officer said.

South African state power utility Eskom has implemented load shedding for the first time this month amid lingering power constraints, sparking predictions of ferro-chrome price spikes if the situation deteriorates.

JFE Meranti is a newcomer to the coated steel coil sector, and it expects its first years to be challenging while it works to achieve the lion’s share of Myanmar’s up-and-coming market for coated steel products, chief executive and managing director Sebastian Langendorf has told Fastmarkets.

