IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 17

Three more European car manufacturers are set to close and halt production in response to the spread of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Fastmarkets learned on March 17.

The London Metal Exchange intends to suspend all ring trading and move to full electronic pricing from next week if the United Kingdom’s current directives restricting the movement of people in a bid to stop the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus (2019-nCoV) remain in place.

Russian aluminium producer Rusal has allayed market fears about prices by vowing to maintain production output despite the global spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Roughly 6 million tonnes per year of alumina refinery capacity in China has been curtailed due to the 2019-nCoV coronavirus pandemic, opening opportunities for market participants in the West to sell extra material to the East asian country, a senior executive at Norsk Hydro has said.

Newmont will “ramp down” mining at its Yanacocha asset in Peru after the country moved to restrict travel amid global contagion over the Covid-19 coronavirus (2019-nCoV) spread, it said.