IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 18

More European steel producers have announced production cuts and equipment stoppages because of the measures being taken to combat the 2019-nCoV coronavirus pandemic, sources told Fastmarkets on March 18.

The novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) pandemic is starting to hit mine supply of metals after months of affecting refined demand, sources told Fastmarkets.

Cobalt sulfate prices fell below 50,000 yuan ($7,131) per tonne on March 18, with the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outside China exacerbating concerns over slower growth in global electric vehicle (EV) production.

South African manganese miner Tshipi has declared a dividend of 256 million rand ($15.95 million) amid “challenging times for the market,” its owner, Jupiter Mines, said on Tuesday March 17.

The spot price for gallium in China’s domestic market rose as of March 18, after many suppliers raised offer prices in response to reduced supply, market participants told Fastmarkets.