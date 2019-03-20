IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 19

A cyber attack on Norwegian aluminium group Norsk Hydro has temporarily halted its rolling and extrusion operations, chief financial officer Eivind Kallevik said on Tuesday March 19.

The Chinese government has launched a round of safety inspections targeting 20 cities, including Ganzhou city of Jiangxi province - a tungsten production hub - which is lending support to the tungsten market.

Vale has obtained a court order allowing it to restart port activities at its Guaíba Island Terminal in Brazil, it said late on March 18.

Copper miner Antofagasta reported a 14% year-on-year drop in profits in 2018 despite it being a record year for output.

The price for used beverage cans soared further this week, hitting a five-month high due to seasonally slower flows in the United States and numerous reports of delayed and late shipments.

