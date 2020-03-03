IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 2

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) has issued 1,615 force majeure certificates to businesses in China affected by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV) outbreak.

The price of European aluminium ingot 226 continued to climb on Friday February 28 due to strong domestic demand amid concerns that the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Italy could hamper production in the region, leaving a tight market with inadequate supply.

Global ferrous scrap prices edged up (apart from in Turkey) in the week to February 28, mainly due to a rise in freight rates, with many market participants reporting weak trading activity.

Cesco Santiago, one of the biggest annual events for the copper industry, has been canceled, organizers confirmed to Fastmarkets.

Ferro-vanadium prices were under pressure over the latest assessment period amid weak consumer demand both in China and Europe, while the European vanadium pentoxide price edged up in Europe amid tight prompt availability.