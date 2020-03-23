IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 20

Slab export prices from Brazilian producers dropped sharply in the week ended March 20, with customers avoiding purchases amid uncertainty about the spread of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus pandemic.

The London Metal Exchange will temporarily close its open outcry trading floor and go to electronic price discovery from Monday March 23 as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) pandemic, it said.

Glencore is not experiencing any material disruptions at its operating assets or within its supply chain due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), it said, but it has experienced an impact on certain smaller operations where governments have imposed restrictions.

The Chinese domestic spot battery-grade lithium carbonate price fell by 2.1% on Thursday March 19 hitting a new low, with more European carmakers closing production due to the spread of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and market participants feeling increasing pressure on the whole market.

ArcelorMittal’s sourcing business has declared force majeure on contracts amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Europe, according to a letter seen by Fastmarkets.