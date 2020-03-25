IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 24

India is entering a 21-day lockdown period to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) pandemic, but the production of essential commodities will continue.

Freeport-McMoRan has declared force majeure on near-term sales agreements for its Cerro Verde mine in Peru, according to documents seen by Fastmarkets.

Mining companies in South Africa are in emergency meetings after the country’s president ordered a three-week lockdown amid the spread of novel coronavirus (2019-nCov).

Export prices for silicon and magnesium in China have declined amid growing concerns that suspensions of production announced by automakers abroad in response to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak would reduce demand for these alloying materials.

Molybdenum prices continued to trade under pressure in the week to Friday March 20 amid slowing global economic growth with South American mine shutdowns failing to give the market any support.