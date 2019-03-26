IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 25

A motion to undo United States President Donald Trump’s blanket tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium has been denied, the US Court of International Trade (CIT) said in a ruling dated Monday March 25.

A ramp-up in Chinese zinc production is expected to accelerate in the second quarter of this year. This will be driven by the completion of upgrades at smelting facilities across the country and a surge in treatment charges amid a relatively oversupplied raw materials market, sources told Fastmarkets.

Vale’s Brucutu iron ore mine in Brazil will not resume normal operations as early as intended, the Brazilian miner said on Monday March 25.

China’s copper scrap imports dropped by 63% month on month in February and were half the level recorded in February 2018, Chinese customs data released on March 25 showed.

Fastmarkets AMM hosted its 12th Steel Tube & Pipe Conference in Houston on March 20-21. Our reporters have summarized six key takeaways from the event.

