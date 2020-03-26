IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from March 25

German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp has announced that it will go ahead with a restructuring plan that will eliminate 3,000 jobs after reaching an agreement with the workers’ trade union, it said on March 25.

Falling demand, exacerbated by the novel coronavirus outbreak (2010-nCoV) further causing market uncertainty, means market participants expect negotiations for second-quarter aluminium ingot supply to Japan to continue for longer than usual.

Europe’s third largest lead smelter Recylex will stop all lead production due to weak demand, the company said in an exchange release after market trading on March 25.

Chinese chrome ore buyers have expressed concern at the possibility of supply tightness emerging in the coming months following news that South African mines and furnaces will shut amid a nationwide lockdown later this week.

The Ministry of Transport & Communication in Zambia has recommended the all cross-border cargo shipments be suspended to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), according to a letter seen by Fastmarkets.